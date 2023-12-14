Victim testifies against Tennessee man who raped her as a child

Image of judge's gavel
Image of judge's gavel(MGN)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Tennessee man was convicted of raping a child by a Cumberland County jury on Dec. 13.

Earlier in the week, the jury began to hear evidence and testimony against 62-year-old Jimmy Harold Clark who was charged with the rape of a child, according to District Attorney General Bryant C. Dunaway.

“The proof also included the video interview of the (Clark) where he admitted to having sex with the minor child,” Dunaway said.

On Wednesday, the trial concluded and in less than an hour, the jury unanimously convicted Clark of the offense of rape of a child. The jury also imposed the maximum fine of $50,000.

A hearing is scheduled for Jan. 19, 2024 for sentencing.

“Child Sexual Abuse is among the most shocking and egregious of crimes. Those who prey on vulnerable children deserve to be removed from our community. Public Safety is paramount. Our children are precious and must be protected. Please pray for the health and well-being of the victim in this case,” Dunaway said.

