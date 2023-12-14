Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital opens new playroom

The 7th floor playroom hadn’t been updated since 2004.
A new playroom opened on Wednesday at the Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt.
By Danica Sauter
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 2:00 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital has opened up a new playroom.

Children at the Monroe Carrel Junior Children’s Hospital will now be able to play in the “Dunkin’ Joyful Space.”

The space was funded by the Dunkin Joy in Childhood Foundation.

The hospital and Joy in Childhood Foundation said they hope this playroom will help kids get a break from the traditional hospital setting.

According to a media release, the 7th floor playroom hadn’t been updated since 2004.

“What a JOY it is to work with the Dunkin Joy in Childhood Foundation. This group truly and passionately wants to learn the needs of patients and families and how they can have a positive impact on the emotional care of children and their families. This significant gift has helped create a new space that is inviting and fun as well as safe and developmentally appropriate. We are so proud to partner with Dunkin in the multiple ways they support children, families and staff,” said Janet Cross, MEd, CCLS, CPXP Senior Director, Patient and Family-Centered Care.

Vanderbilt was not the only hospital to get this. Five other hospitals also got a $150,000 grant to get new playrooms.

