Tornado cleanup efforts underway in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - A major cleanup is happening in Springfield after a tornado ripped through it on Saturday, destroying parts of a major shopping center.

Free collection days are happening in Springfield today and tomorrow for those who leave debris on the curb. The city is asking the community to sort the debris into brush and non-brush and avoid blocking sidewalks.

“We haven’t even touched our yard,” Billy Monette said. “We’re the only house that hasn’t done anything. It kind of looks strange because everybody else has limbs on the street.”

Monette is among the homeowners unsure what to do with large debris, specifically a 60-foot tree that fell in his yard. Luckily, a group of volunteers stepped up to help.

“It’s on the homeowners to get everything cut safely down and brought to the street, and that’s where we come in,” Peter Boros with the nonprofit “Hope With A Hammer” said. “We help out the people.”

Boros is part of a volunteer church group that responds to crises across the state. They donate their time, energy, and tools for free. In just one day, they were able to clear the yards of four homes in the Black Patch Drive area.

“It’s night and day,” Monette said. “It looks really good.”

He said it’s not the first group that’s volunteered to help.

“The community is so strong here,” Monette said. “We’ve had so many volunteers coming around and doing what they can.”

Though the help is noticeable and greatly appreciated, some things damaged in Springfield are unrepairable.

“The neighborhood is really sad,” Monette said. “This is an older neighborhood. We had really old 100-year-old trees, and it just doesn’t look the same as it used to.”

