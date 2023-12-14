Tennessee high school band wants Lady Gaga’s attention for Christmas

CASCADE, Tenn. (WSMV) – All a Tennessee high school marching band wants for Christmas is to be noticed by pop music icon Lady Gaga.

The Cascade High School marching band’s field show this year featured music from Lady Gaga’s hits like “Applause” and symphony selections.

“The show was in total Gaga style,” the band wrote on Facebook. “We had a BLAST!”

The show was award-winning, as the band won the title of second place Division II band in the state of Tennessee.

The band is now urging everyone to share the video below and tag Lady Gaga in the post in hopes to get the attention of the pop star.

CAN WE HAVE YOUR ATTENTION PLEASE! All we want for Christmas is a shoutout from the one and only LADY GAGA! The Cascade... Posted by Cascade Marching Band on Tuesday, December 12, 2023

