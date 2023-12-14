Tennessee family uncertain where they will live after home destroyed by tornado

“I guess because of our situation I kind of want it to be more of a rush.”
Madison family uncertain where they will live after tornado destroys home
Madison family uncertain where they will live after tornado destroys home
By Marissa Sulek
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Madison family who lost everything in the Saturday tornado doesn’t feel help is coming quick enough from the American Red Cross.

Randall Butler moved into what was his family’s home on East Campbell Road in February. After the tornado plowed through on Saturday, that block is no longer recognizable.

“This corner, right behind this brick wall was our Christmas tree,” Randall pointed out. “It’s still there.”

Butler lived with his girlfriend and their three kids across from the NES substation also hit by the tornado. Now, they are all staying at a hotel room nearby set up through the Salvation Army and American Red Cross.

“Red Cross is doing what they can,” said Butler. “But after that, you know, they can only help so much.”

In a couple of weeks, by January 1, he and his family must move somewhere else. They don’t know where that will be yet and haven’t heard from their assigned person with the Red Cross.

WSMV4 reached out to the Red Cross and asked why it’s taking so much time for people like Butler to get the dire help they need. They said it all comes down to the case managers.

The Red Cross said they have 70 volunteers and staff who must respond to 100 homes that were destroyed and 270 that experienced major damage. It will take time, but they are prioritizing who gets help first.

“They said they expedited my case to try to be one of the first ones they get to,” said Butler. “But unfortunately, they said until they actually open the case and survey everything, you know, they got to do their due diligence and stuff like that. They said about next week I should hear something.”

After damage assessments, the Red Cross said they would work with families, like Butler’s, and help them move to a new home whether it’s affordable housing or somewhere else.

“I guess because of our situation I kind of want it to be more of a rush,” said Randall. “But I know everybody has issues with the storm and neighbors and the community also has struggles.”

To donate and help Butler and his family, consider donating to their GoFundMe.

