Tennessee caretaker charged after allegedly stealing from elderly woman

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Tennessee woman is facing several charges after allegedly stealing from a vulnerable adult, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The TBI and other agencies launched an investigation after receiving a tip regarding theft from a home care patient by a paid caregiver in Murfreesboro.

It was found that Tashius Pleasant, of McMinnville, who was employed by a home healthcare company, used the victim’s money to make personal purchases totaling more than $20,000 during a period from 2022-23.

On Nov. 9, the Rutherford County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Pleasant with one count of financial exploitation of an elderly, vulnerable adult and one count of theft over $10,000. She’s been booked into the Rutherford County Jail on a bond of $52,000.

