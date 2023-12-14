Tennessee caretaker charged after allegedly stealing from elderly woman

Prosecutors say the woman used the victim’s money to make personal purchases.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Tennessee woman is facing several charges after allegedly stealing from a vulnerable adult, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The TBI and other agencies launched an investigation after receiving a tip regarding theft from a home care patient by a paid caregiver in Murfreesboro.

It was found that Tashius Pleasant, of McMinnville, who was employed by a home healthcare company, used the victim’s money to make personal purchases totaling more than $20,000 during a period from 2022-23.

On Nov. 9, the Rutherford County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Pleasant with one count of financial exploitation of an elderly, vulnerable adult and one count of theft over $10,000. She’s been booked into the Rutherford County Jail on a bond of $52,000.

“The TBI’s Medicaid Fraud Control Division receives 75 percent of its funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under a grant award totaling $7,051,938.75 for federal Fiscal Year 2022-2023. The remaining 25 percent, totaling $2,350,646.25 for Fiscal Year 2022-2023, is funded by the State of Tennessee,” the TBI said.

