Suspects wanted for installing skimming device on Clarksville ATM

Clarksville police were notified on Dec. 12 that the device was installed on the Navy Federal Credit Union ATM on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard.
Two men are accused of installing an ATM skimmer.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two suspects are wanted after a sophisticated skimming device was installed on an ATM in Clarksville.

Clarksville police were notified on Dec. 12 that the device was installed on the Navy Federal Credit Union ATM on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard.

The device was removed by an NFCU technician and turned over to CPD. Images of the suspects were captured on surveillance cameras on Dec. 13 when they returned to retrieve the skimmers, police said.

Detectives are asking for help identifying the two men. It appears the two were in a dark-colored small SUV.

“Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact Detective Neagos at (931) 648-0656, ext. 5537, TO REMAIN ANONYMOUS AND BE ELIGIBLE FOR A CASH REWARD call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline 931-645-8477, or go online and submit a tip at //P3tips.com/591,” CPD said.

Men wanted for installing skimming device on Clarksville ATM
Men wanted for installing skimming device on Clarksville ATM(Clarksville Police Department)
Men wanted for installing skimming device on Clarksville ATM
Men wanted for installing skimming device on Clarksville ATM(Clarksville Police Department)

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4-month-old survives after being sucked up by tornado that destroyed Clarksville family’s home
4-month-old survives after being sucked up by tornado that destroyed Clarksville family’s home
Man wanted by U.S. Marshals, TBI for death of Tennessee child
Man wanted by U.S. Marshals, TBI for death of Tennessee child
FILE - Ferrari logo (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
Body found at Nashville Ferrari dealership
FILE - The Tesla company logo shines off the rear deck of an unsold 2020 Model X at a Tesla...
Tesla recalls nearly all vehicles sold in US to fix system that monitors drivers using Autopilot
A person was struck by a car in Goodlettsville, TN.
Teenager dies after being hit by truck in Goodlettsville

Latest News

Tiny Town Road damage in Clarksville
Fort Campbell soldier loses brother-in-law, home to Clarksville tornado
The wanted man was taken into custody at a Dollar General in Putnam County.
Man arrested after child's death in Putnam County
No one was injured in the fire.
Carport fire in Murfreesboro
Two men are accused of installing an ATM skimmer.
Wanted: Two men accused of installing ATM skimmer