Suspects wanted for installing skimming device on Clarksville ATM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two suspects are wanted after a sophisticated skimming device was installed on an ATM in Clarksville.

Clarksville police were notified on Dec. 12 that the device was installed on the Navy Federal Credit Union ATM on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard.

The device was removed by an NFCU technician and turned over to CPD. Images of the suspects were captured on surveillance cameras on Dec. 13 when they returned to retrieve the skimmers, police said.

Detectives are asking for help identifying the two men. It appears the two were in a dark-colored small SUV.

“Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact Detective Neagos at (931) 648-0656, ext. 5537, TO REMAIN ANONYMOUS AND BE ELIGIBLE FOR A CASH REWARD call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline 931-645-8477, or go online and submit a tip at //P3tips.com/591,” CPD said.

Men wanted for installing skimming device on Clarksville ATM (Clarksville Police Department)

