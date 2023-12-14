Rental scam warning from the Stewart County Sheriff’s Office

Law enforcement confirmed with a local real estate agent that a house listed for rent had actually been sold.
The Stewart County Sheriff's Office is warning of a rental scam
By Danica Sauter
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Stewart County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) is warning of a rental scam.

A post on the Facebook page “For RENT in Stewart County” advertised that a newly renovated three-bedroom home in Dover, TN was for rent for $800 a month.

SCSO confirmed with a local real estate agent that the house was sold and not for rent.

According to the Better Business Bureau (BBB), there are ways to avoid rental scams. The BBB gave the following tips:

  • Watch out for deals that are too good to be true. The BBB said scammers can lure people by promising low rent, extra amenities and a great location. “If the price seems much better than elsewhere, it may be a scam,” the BBB said.
  • Search for similar properties online. Do a search on the listing including the renter’s email address or phone number. If the ad is listed in another city, the BBB said that is a huge red flag.
  • See the property in person. If the person leasing the home asks for a deposit upfront before allowing you to view the property, don’t send them money. The BBB said if you can’t visit an apartment or house yourself, ask someone you trust to go and confirm what is advertised.
  • Don’t pay a stranger with cash transfer apps. The BBB said many scammers will ask for payments through apps instead of wired funds or prepaid debit/gift cards. The BBB said to only use these apps with people you know. The BBB added that it is ok to pay a landlord you trust with Venmo, Zelle or another app, but to not use the payment method to secure an apartment or pay a deposit.

