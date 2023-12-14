Police: Street racer who hit child now in custody

The racer hit a juvenile bystander while performing stunts at a high rate of speed, police said.
Metro Nashville Police said one of the two people wanted related to street racing has been arrested.
By Amanda Hara
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 3:55 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man accused of illegally street racing and hitting a child is now in custody, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Markeeis James, 26, surrendered and was taken into custody on riot and aggravated assault charges.

Police said James performed “stunts at a high rate of speed” during a meetup, hitting and injuring a child.

His bond is set at $11,000.

