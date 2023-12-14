Police: Street racer who hit child now in custody

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man accused of illegally street racing and hitting a child is now in custody, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Markeeis James, 26, surrendered and was taken into custody on riot and aggravated assault charges.

Police said James performed “stunts at a high rate of speed” during a meetup, hitting and injuring a child.

His bond is set at $11,000.

