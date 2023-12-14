Police: Street racer who hit child now in custody
The racer hit a juvenile bystander while performing stunts at a high rate of speed, police said.
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 3:55 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man accused of illegally street racing and hitting a child is now in custody, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.
Markeeis James, 26, surrendered and was taken into custody on riot and aggravated assault charges.
Police said James performed “stunts at a high rate of speed” during a meetup, hitting and injuring a child.
His bond is set at $11,000.
Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.