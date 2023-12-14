Police searching for suspect in Buchanan Street market shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are searching for a man in connection with a shooting on Dec. 5 outside a Buchanan Street market.

Police said the suspect shot the man in the leg outside the market at 1613 Buchanan St. He fled the area in a black Ford Edge SUV.

If you have information about the suspect, call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

Who is this? He's wanted for wounding a man in the leg on 12/5 outside a market at 1613 Buchanan St. He fled the area in a black Ford Edge SUV. Know who he is? Plz📞Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous & qualify for a cash reward. pic.twitter.com/0e9jJ98Bpf — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) December 14, 2023

