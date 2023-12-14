Police searching for suspect in Buchanan Street market shooting

The suspect shot a man in the leg outside the market on Dec. 5.
Metro Nashville Police believe the man pictured is the suspect in a shooting at a Buchanan...
Metro Nashville Police believe the man pictured is the suspect in a shooting at a Buchanan Street market on Dec. 5.(Metro Nashville Police Department)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 11:14 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are searching for a man in connection with a shooting on Dec. 5 outside a Buchanan Street market.

Police said the suspect shot the man in the leg outside the market at 1613 Buchanan St. He fled the area in a black Ford Edge SUV.

If you have information about the suspect, call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4-month-old survives after being sucked up by tornado that destroyed Clarksville family’s home
4-month-old survives after being sucked up by tornado that destroyed Clarksville family’s home
FILE - Ferrari logo (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
Body found at Nashville Ferrari dealership
1 dead, another at large in crash after speeding away from police in The Nations
1 dead, another at large in crash after speeding away from police in The Nations
Middle Tennessee tornado victims
Victims identified after deadly tornadoes hit Middle Tennessee
3 arrested after stealing cattle worth thousands of dollars in Tennessee
5 cows stolen, sold on Craigslist in Tennessee cattle heist

Latest News

Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts provides an update on the storm recovery efforts in his city.
Clarksville Mayor gives update on storm recovery
Pickup truck involved in deadly crash was stolen, teen charged in deadly shooting at gas...
Wednesday evening news update
Widespread damage was reported after an apparent tornado touched down in Tennessee.
Volunteers needed to help Clarksville cleanup efforts
Homeowners in one Mt. Juliet neighborhood were concerned drivers were going too fast down...
New speed humps installed in Mt. Juliet neighborhood