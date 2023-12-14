No properties deemed uninhabitable in Clarksville following tornado outbreak, city says

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The City of Clarksville, as of Thursday afternoon, has not deemed any properties as uninhabitable following Saturday’s tornado outbreak.

The city released this statement following WSMV4 inquiries about an apartment complex allegedly telling residents to move out by Thursday after the tornado.

Previous Coverage: Clarksville apartment complex tells residents to move out by Thursday after tornado

The city did say that its statement is not in direct response to any specific situation. Justin Crosby, interim director of Building & Codes, said the process from the city’s perspective would typically have to include posting a structure as uninhabitable, which would trigger the demolition process.

Once that happens, the property owner would have the option to rebut the decision through a structural assessment by an engineer.

“Either way, whether there is demolition, or re-modeling, of a damaged structure, a permit is required,” the city said. “In such cases, property owners usually reach out to the City for one option or the other, before the City is able to post it uninhabitable.”

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.