Nashville concert to benefit tornado victims
All proceeds will go to the Community Resource Center of Middle Tennessee.
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 10:19 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Proceeds from a concert previously planned at The Basement East in Nashville on Thursday will now go toward helping Middle Tennessee tornado victims.
The band Nashville Is Dead, a Grateful Dead cover band, will perform at The Basement, 917 Woodland St., for an annual holiday show at 8 p.m.
All proceeds will go to the Community Resource Center of Middle Tennessee to help those affected by this past weekend’s storm.
Tickets cost $15. Doors open at 7 p.m.
