Mt. Juliet residents hope drivers slow down after installation of speed humps in neighborhood

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Neighbors in a Mt. Juliet neighborhood were concerned people were going too fast down their street.

Now, after months of trying, they’re hoping some relief is in sight after speed humps were recently installed along Old Mt Juliet Road. Though neighbors fear it may take some time for drivers to catch on.

“I’m glad they did that,” Lloyd Whipple said. “I’m not sure it’s really helped that much, but it will eventually.”

A few years ago, Whipple and his wife, Carolyn Whipple, noticed how fast people were driving down their road.

”I’ve seen them do as high as maybe 45 mph down this little road, and that’s not good, not with the kids out in the street,” he said.

The Whipples and their neighbors unanimously signed a petition to create a request for the traffic commission to add speed humps to the road earlier this year. The city approved the speed humps in October, and they were installed last week.

”You don’t know this early how it’s going to affect the driving,” Whipple said.

He said drivers are still used to the speed humps not being there, but he’s confident they’ll catch on soon.

