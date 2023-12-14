Man, girlfriend charged in 2021 Nashville murder

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A nearly two-year investigation has led to the indictment of two people in the 2021 fatal shooting of a Nashville man.

Dimetrius Ford, 31, and his girlfriend, Carlissa Jones, 24, have been indicted for first-degree murder.

Ford is already being held in the Rutherford County jail, where he is charged in the 2021 murder of Carlos Vazquez. Jones was arrested on her indictment by U.S. deputy marshals in Clarksdale, Mississippi. She will be returned to Nashville in the coming days, police said.

The Metro Nashville Police Department investigation showed that Ford and Jones traveled to Nashville a few days before the homicide, which was linked to an illegal drug trade. Hernandez was shot inside a vehicle, police said.

