Man driving horse and buggy flown to Nashville hospital after crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was flown to a Nashville hospital after his horse and buggy were hit by a truck on Pembroke Road on Wednesday night, according to WKDZ.

Deputies with the Christian County Sheriff’s Office said Tim Hoover was driving a horse and buggy when he was hit by a truck driven by Ethan Wilson. WKDZ said Wilson was behind Hoover when he hit him.

The crash sent the truck, along with the horse and buggy, off the road and down into an embankment, WKDZ said.

Hoover was flown to a Nashville hospital where he was treated for leg injuries.

