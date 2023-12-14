Man driving horse and buggy flown to Nashville hospital after crash

The man was treated for leg injuries.
Man driving horse and buggy flown to Nashville hospital after crash
Man driving horse and buggy flown to Nashville hospital after crash(WKDZ)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 4:59 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was flown to a Nashville hospital after his horse and buggy were hit by a truck on Pembroke Road on Wednesday night, according to WKDZ.

Deputies with the Christian County Sheriff’s Office said Tim Hoover was driving a horse and buggy when he was hit by a truck driven by Ethan Wilson. WKDZ said Wilson was behind Hoover when he hit him.

The crash sent the truck, along with the horse and buggy, off the road and down into an embankment, WKDZ said.

Hoover was flown to a Nashville hospital where he was treated for leg injuries.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4-month-old survives after being sucked up by tornado that destroyed Clarksville family’s home
4-month-old survives after being sucked up by tornado that destroyed Clarksville family’s home
FILE - Ferrari logo (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
Body found at Nashville Ferrari dealership
FILE - The Tesla company logo shines off the rear deck of an unsold 2020 Model X at a Tesla...
Tesla recalls nearly all vehicles sold in US to fix system that monitors drivers using Autopilot
A person was struck by a car in Goodlettsville, TN.
Teenager dies after being hit by truck in Goodlettsville
Man wanted by U.S. Marshals, TBI for death of Tennessee child
Man wanted by U.S. Marshals, TBI for death of Tennessee child

Latest News

One person shot at apartment complex
1 hospitalized after shooting in Hermitage
One person shot at apartment complex
One person shot at apartment complex
Two Street Racers wanted
Police: Street racer who hit child now in custody
Mayor Joe Pitts sits down with WSMV
Clarksville Mayor addresses response to Saturday’s tornado