How to get mail, package deliveries after tornadoes, other natural disasters

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - This holiday season will be especially tough on those affected by the six tornadoes that hit Middle Tennessee on Dec. 9.

One concern is how they plan to receive mail and package deliveries for Christmas with no specific pickup location.

Amazon has alternative pickup locations at thousands of locations in the U.S., located conveniently near or in retail stores, apartment buildings and grocery stores.

To find a location, visit their website.

UPS advises tornado victims to use UPS My Choice to track or redirect their packages to a nearby UPS Access Point location. Customers can also leave special delivery instructions for their driver. There are more than 20,000 UPS Access Point Locations in the U.S., according to UPS.

UPS sent WSMV4 a statement, reading in part:

“First and foremost, we want to extend our heartfelt sympathies to those affected by these tornadoes, and customers should know that safely delivering on our commitments is UPS’s most important priority. If customers have damage to their homes and would like to find out if they’ve received any packages from UPS they would need to call 1800pickups. They can request that packages be held at a customer counter, or an AP address or have a DECR or Delivery Change Request to a different address.”

The United States Postal Service (USPS) says it will hold the mail for tornado victims at your local post office. You can also temporarily change your mailing address to receive mail at a different location, USPS said. You can do that by clicking here.

Amazon is also helping in the disaster relief efforts, donating $150,000 to relief funds supporting Hendersonville, Clarksville and Madison. The e-commerce giant also activated its Disaster Relief Hub, which helped pack more than 18,000 relief items.

The first truckload reached the Community Resource Center of Tennessee on Monday.

