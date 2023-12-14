Gallatin family gifts children with storm shelters after surviving 2006 tornadoes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Gallatin family decided to give their adult children storm shelters for Christmas this year.

Though an unconventional gift, they know firsthand how crucial it is to save their lives, especially after experiencing and surviving devastating tornadoes nearly 17 years ago.

Shannon Cook said she took cover in their storm shelter inside their Gallatin home with her four-year-old son as a tornado hit her community in 2006.

“We had no idea it was coming, and every single bedroom was destroyed,” Cook said.

Shannon’s husband, Stephen, recalled her saving their child amid the storm.

“She grabbed the baby and was running through the house as glass was breaking and windows were smashing in,” Stephen said. “And got into that room and got the door locked.”

They said they never imagined they’d use the storm shelter the previous owners built inside their home. This past weekend, the shelter used to protect the family in 2006 was utilized again after several tornadoes ripped through parts of Middle Tennessee.

“We were prepared,” Shannon said. “I wasn’t scared. It wasn’t like a panic. We knew that it was coming. We know we have somewhere to execute the plan.”

Shannon and her son-in-law, who lives down the road, were the only family members inside the home before the tornado hit. Both hunkered down with their three dogs until they were in the clear.

Luckily, there wasn’t any damage to their home, though she said her kids who live nearby will have to do some rebuilding.

Shannon stressed the importance of having a plan and the necessary tools.

“If you don’t have a weather radio, you need a weather radio,” she said.

For their children’s unconventional Christmas gifts, Shannon said they had someone build a storm shelter underground.

“One has a carport, one has a garage, and you walk up to it, you stomp it, there’s this big button, and the thing opens up, and it has steps that go down,” Shannon said.

The family credits their faith for surviving both storms and encourages others to always be prepared.

