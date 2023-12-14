Fort Campbell soldier loses brother-in-law, home to Clarksville tornado

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A GoFundMe has been created for a Fort Campbell soldier and his family following the loss of their home and his brother-in-law in the Clarksville tornado on Saturday.

According to the fundraiser, U.S. Army SPC Eric and Angela Dzidotor lost their entire home and Angela’s 34-year-old brother, Stephen Hayes.

During the tornado, the Dzidotor’s two-story home on Henry Place Boulevard collapsed and trapped their family. Eric and his mother-in-law sustained severe injuries and were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

“Sadly, Angela’s brother, Stephen, did not survive. He was the most loved person by everyone who help his peers to study and achieve good grades in school. His mother noted, Stephen was my favorite and an amazing son. He loved everybody and everybody loved him. There is no one in this world like him,” the fundraiser, organized by neighbor Isaac Atuahene, said.

Donations from the GoFundMe are going toward assisting with funeral expenses, covering valuables, new toys for the kids, school supplies, Christmas presents, clothes and more lost. The money will also go to help the family rebuild their home and replace essential belongings as they get back on their feet.

“Thank you in advance for your kindness, compassion, generosity, and support. Trust me, together, we can make a world of a difference in the lives of our friends and family when they need it the most.”

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.