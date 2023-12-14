Fort Campbell soldier loses brother-in-law, home to Clarksville tornado

“Thank you in advance for your kindness, compassion, generosity, and support.”
Tiny Town Road damage in Clarksville
Tiny Town Road damage in Clarksville(Ronnie Glynn)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A GoFundMe has been created for a Fort Campbell soldier and his family following the loss of their home and his brother-in-law in the Clarksville tornado on Saturday.

According to the fundraiser, U.S. Army SPC Eric and Angela Dzidotor lost their entire home and Angela’s 34-year-old brother, Stephen Hayes.

Previous Coverage:
President Biden approves federal aid for Tennessee after tornado outbreak
Victims identified after deadly tornadoes hit Middle Tennessee

During the tornado, the Dzidotor’s two-story home on Henry Place Boulevard collapsed and trapped their family. Eric and his mother-in-law sustained severe injuries and were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

“Sadly, Angela’s brother, Stephen, did not survive. He was the most loved person by everyone who help his peers to study and achieve good grades in school. His mother noted, Stephen was my favorite and an amazing son. He loved everybody and everybody loved him. There is no one in this world like him,” the fundraiser, organized by neighbor Isaac Atuahene, said.

Donations from the GoFundMe are going toward assisting with funeral expenses, covering valuables, new toys for the kids, school supplies, Christmas presents, clothes and more lost. The money will also go to help the family rebuild their home and replace essential belongings as they get back on their feet.

“Thank you in advance for your kindness, compassion, generosity, and support. Trust me, together, we can make a world of a difference in the lives of our friends and family when they need it the most.”

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4-month-old survives after being sucked up by tornado that destroyed Clarksville family’s home
4-month-old survives after being sucked up by tornado that destroyed Clarksville family’s home
Man wanted by U.S. Marshals, TBI for death of Tennessee child
Man wanted by U.S. Marshals, TBI for death of Tennessee child
FILE - Ferrari logo (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
Body found at Nashville Ferrari dealership
FILE - The Tesla company logo shines off the rear deck of an unsold 2020 Model X at a Tesla...
Tesla recalls nearly all vehicles sold in US to fix system that monitors drivers using Autopilot
A person was struck by a car in Goodlettsville, TN.
Teenager dies after being hit by truck in Goodlettsville

Latest News

The wanted man was taken into custody at a Dollar General in Putnam County.
Man arrested after child's death in Putnam County
No one was injured in the fire.
Carport fire in Murfreesboro
Men wanted for installing skimming device on Clarksville ATM
Suspects wanted for installing skimming device on Clarksville ATM
Two men are accused of installing an ATM skimmer.
Wanted: Two men accused of installing ATM skimmer