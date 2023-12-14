First Alert Forecast: Rain likely Saturday night

Colder weather will develop early next week.
By Dan Thomas
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 12:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Weather today & tomorrow will be beautiful, ahead of this weekend’s rain.

THROUGH TOMORROW:

Very nice weather will remain in place for the rest of today and tomorrow.

More high clouds will overspread the area late tomorrow afternoon. Otherwise, count on lots of sunshine.

Temperatures will kick off our Friday around freezing.

Highs today & tomorrow will be around 60 degrees.

THIS WEEKEND:

Clouds will thicken on Saturday. Rain showers will gradually move in from the west Saturday afternoon. I wouldn’t be surprised if a few showers reach Nashville by sunset.

Rain will increase Saturday night.

Showers will linger into at least early Sunday. Don’t be surprised if areas of mist and/or drizzle persist into Sunday afternoon.

Rain will develop in Nashville around sunset Saturday. It'll continue into at least early Sunday.
NEXT WEEK:

Monday looks windy and chilly. Temperatures will only top off in the 40s. A sprinkle or even a snow flurry will be possible. Any flurries should be confined to eastern Middle Tennessee.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be seasonable and brighter, with less wind.

