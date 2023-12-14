First Alert Forecast: Milder weather the next few days

Rain showers return this weekend.
By Melanie Layden
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 4:15 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Temperatures will be above average for the new few days before rain showers return this weekend.

Today’s highs will be in the low 60s with plenty of sunshine. It will get cold again overnight with lows falling to below freezing for most.

Temperatures will be above average for the next few days.(WSMV)

Friday will be nice again with a high of around 60º with a mix of sun and clouds.

Cloud cover increases Saturday ahead of rain showers that will return overnight. Highs will be around 60º again Saturday, but it will be most cloudy. even overcast at times. Expect most rain to move it closer to midnight.

Rain showers will linger into Sunday morning. It won’t rain all day and this won’t be a severe event. It will turn cooler Sunday, too, with highs dropping to the low 50s in the afternoon. The afternoon and evening will be drier.

Monday and Tuesday will be colder with highs only reaching the upper 40s both day. We’ll see a partly cloudy sky both days, as well. Lows will be below freezing, starting off in the 20s each morning.

Temperatures rebound a bit on Wednesday to become more seasonable back in the mid 50s with a mix of sun and clouds.

