First Alert: Forecast: Mild temperatures with rain moving in for the weekend

Cooler weather next week
By Lisa Spencer
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -More mild temperatures on the way. Rain slides in for part of the weekend, followed by cooler air.

THROUGH FRIDAY:

This evening will turn chilly. It will cool through the 40s and eventually back into the low 30s by morning.

Friday expect increasing clods with a mild high in the low 60s.

THIS WEEKEND:

Saturday looks mostly cloudy. A few rain showers will be possible by early-mid Saturday evening, moving in from the west. The high will still be mild near 60.

Periods of rain will continue through Saturday night. The low will be in the mid 40s.

Showers will linger into at least early Sunday. Don’t be surprised if areas of mist and/or drizzle persist into Sunday afternoon.

Temperatures Sunday will be in the 50s.

Rain will develop in Nashville around sunset Saturday. It'll continue into at least early Sunday.
NEXT WEEK:

Monday looks breezy with a few snow flurries possible on the Cumberland Plateau. The high will only reach the upper 40s.

All of next week right now looks pleasant for pre-Christmas travel, with no major storm systems in sight. Morning lows will be in the upper 20s to mid 30s by Thursday. The afternoon highs will start in the low 50s and rise to the low 60s by Thursday.

