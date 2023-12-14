FEMA workers deployed in Tennessee to help tornado victims

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced Thursday it will deploy representatives to the areas affected by the deadly tornado outbreak in Tennessee on Dec. 9.

Starting Friday, the representatives will work closely with survivors to provide the necessary assistance for a successful recovery, according to a media release.

“FEMA representatives will be easily identifiable by their clear identification badges, ensuring survivors can easily recognize and approach them for support,” the release said. “These representatives will serve as a vital link between FEMA and the impacted communities, providing accurate and up-to-date information to help survivors navigate the recovery process.”

FEMA encourages all those affected by the tornado to take advantage of their representatives’ expertise to help get through the tragedy.

Residents can still go to the Nashville Responds web page for ways to get assistance and to help our neighbors recover from the storm in Madison that killed three people and injured 21 others.

