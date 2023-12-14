Felon on parole allegedly found with numerous drugs, burglary tools, gun after crash on I-40

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A felon on parole was arrested Thursday after he was found with numerous drugs, cash and a gun on I-40 East, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Police said for the second time this year, 43-year-old Chance Mongeon is back behind bars on drug and gun charges.

Officers responded to a crash on I-40 East Thursday morning. The driver of the crashed Audi Q5 was behaving strangely, police said.

He was wearing a ski mask, had money falling out of his pockets and was trying to retrieve items from the wrecked car. As officers approached the man, he tried to run but was quickly taken into custody.

After searching the vehicle, officers found a loaded pistol with no serial number, a window punch and burglary tools, crystal meth, suspected fentanyl, nearly 200 pills, three digital scales, four bags of synthetic marijuana and other drug-related items.

Mongeon was also found carrying about $5,500 in cash. He was taken to the hospital for treatment before being taken to jail.

He’s being held without bond pending court hearings, police said.

“On May 29th, Mongeon was riding a motorcycle on I-40 when he was involved in a collision with a car,” MNPD said.

“Mongeon asked witnesses to not call the police and fled on foot along the interstate. As he fled, he discarded items from his pockets, including a loaded pistol, cash, marijuana, meth, heroin, cocaine, and pills. Mongeon appeared to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol and was carrying a bogus Texas driver license. He was taken from the interstate to a hospital by ambulance and was booked into the Metro Jail on a number of drug and gun charges. He was free on a $71,000 bond at the time of this morning’s arrest.”

