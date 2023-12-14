Felon on parole allegedly found with numerous drugs, burglary tools, gun after crash on I-40

He was wearing a ski mask, had money falling out of his pockets and was trying to retrieve items from the crashed car.
Felon on parole allegedly found with numerous drugs, gun after crash on I-40
Felon on parole allegedly found with numerous drugs, gun after crash on I-40(Metro Police)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A felon on parole was arrested Thursday after he was found with numerous drugs, cash and a gun on I-40 East, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Police said for the second time this year, 43-year-old Chance Mongeon is back behind bars on drug and gun charges.

Officers responded to a crash on I-40 East Thursday morning. The driver of the crashed Audi Q5 was behaving strangely, police said.

He was wearing a ski mask, had money falling out of his pockets and was trying to retrieve items from the wrecked car. As officers approached the man, he tried to run but was quickly taken into custody.

After searching the vehicle, officers found a loaded pistol with no serial number, a window punch and burglary tools, crystal meth, suspected fentanyl, nearly 200 pills, three digital scales, four bags of synthetic marijuana and other drug-related items.

Mongeon was also found carrying about $5,500 in cash. He was taken to the hospital for treatment before being taken to jail.

He’s being held without bond pending court hearings, police said.

“On May 29th, Mongeon was riding a motorcycle on I-40 when he was involved in a collision with a car,” MNPD said.

“Mongeon asked witnesses to not call the police and fled on foot along the interstate. As he fled, he discarded items from his pockets, including a loaded pistol, cash, marijuana, meth, heroin, cocaine, and pills. Mongeon appeared to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol and was carrying a bogus Texas driver license. He was taken from the interstate to a hospital by ambulance and was booked into the Metro Jail on a number of drug and gun charges. He was free on a $71,000 bond at the time of this morning’s arrest.”

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4-month-old survives after being sucked up by tornado that destroyed Clarksville family’s home
4-month-old survives after being sucked up by tornado that destroyed Clarksville family’s home
Man wanted by U.S. Marshals, TBI for death of Tennessee child
Man wanted by U.S. Marshals, TBI for death of Tennessee child
FILE - Ferrari logo (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
Body found at Nashville Ferrari dealership
FILE - The Tesla company logo shines off the rear deck of an unsold 2020 Model X at a Tesla...
Tesla recalls nearly all vehicles sold in US to fix system that monitors drivers using Autopilot
A person was struck by a car in Goodlettsville, TN.
Teenager dies after being hit by truck in Goodlettsville

Latest News

Demand for self-defense classes grows as sexual assault cases rise in Tennessee
Demand for self-defense classes grows as sexual assault cases rise in Tennessee
Madison family uncertain where they will live after tornado destroys home
Tennessee family uncertain where they will live after home destroyed by tornado
Tornado on the ground in Montgomery County.
7 tornadoes touched down in Middle Tennessee, NWS confirms
Tornado moving through Clarksville on Saturday.
No properties deemed uninhabitable in Clarksville following tornado outbreak, city says