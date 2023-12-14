Demand for self-defense classes grows as sexual assault cases rise in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Sexual assault cases are on the rise in Tennessee, according to numbers from the U.S. Department of Justice.

The demand for self-defense classes is also growing as more women are taking action, and learning how to defend themselves.

Middle Tennessee State University’s Police Department is one of many agencies across the state that offers free self-defense training through the six-week Rape Aggression Defense Systems, or R.A.D., course. They are one of many departments that have a class waiting list consistently.

Their final class for 2023, “Aggressor Night,” had women of all ages and sizes face real-life scenarios, and learn how to fight back and get away.

“Throw an elbow like this if I get really close to you,” explained Sgt. Jason Hurley with MTSU Police. “I want them to have more confidence in themselves. I want them to feel empowered.”

A R.A.D. instructor for more than nine years, Sgt. Hurley prepares women for a worst-case scenario. He and MTSU Master Patrol Officer Katelynn Adams teach the classes that involve awareness, prevention and self-defense techniques. Their R.A.D. program accepts girls as young as 13, and there is no age limit.

“We want them to keep going, keep fighting, and do whatever they have to do by any means possible, to make sure they go home when it’s all said and done,” said Adams.

More women may need this training. Numbers from the U.S. DOJ: Bureau of Justice Statistics show an increase of 352 sexual assault offenses in Tennessee from 2021 to 2022. Forcible rape and forcible fondling offenses totaled nearly 4,000 in Tennessee last year.

“I was ultimately just terrified with the things that happened, that I decided I needed to make a drastic change,” said Teri Glass, a sexual assault survivor.

Glass said she escaped a violent relationship and discovered the MTSUPD’s R.A.D. program.

“I know how much it has completely turned my life around in a 180 and the way I feel about myself, that I 1,000% want to help people,” said Glass.

She is now teaching others self-defense at Nashville Krav Maga.

“I’m going deep past his grip so I can violently rip his hands downward,” explained Glass.

Classes at their four Nashville Krav Maga schools begin as young as four years old.

Officer Adams said no matter a person’s age or skill level, they should train and learn ways to be more aware and defend themselves.

“I don’t care where you are in life, train, because it’s never too early. You don’t want to wait until something happens to decide to do something about it.”

“Nothing’s 100%, but at least they have something to fall back on and to use, and that could potentially save their life,” said Sgt. Hurley.

Several police departments, universities and private businesses offer these types of self-defense classes for free throughout the year. Many end up with waitlists, so instructors advise people to enroll as soon as classes are announced.

Below are links to some R.A.D. programs and other options as well:

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.