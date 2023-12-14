Clean-up efforts continue in Clarksville days after deadly tornadoes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Middle Tennessee cities and communities are still cleaning up days after the deadly Dec. 9 tornadoes.

On Thursday, the city of Clarksville will have volunteer opportunities to help clean up from the storms.

Those interested in volunteering should wear appropriate outfits including protective gloves and footwear. Volunteers will be asked to sign a waiver and document the volunteer time.

The city said there is a list of areas volunteers should avoid for public services to complete their tasks with heavy machinery and truck hauling. The city said these areas include the following:

Britton Springs Road

Eva Drive

Batts Lane

To volunteer in Clarksville, contact Mosaic Church at 931-542-2025.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.