Clarksville Mayor addresses response to Saturday’s tornado

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - For the first time since a tornado ripped through Clarksville, Mayor Joe Pitts is opening up about recovery and other issues that have come up since then Saturday.

“It’s been busy, but no more busier than it has for the people impacted,” Pitts said in an interview with WSMV4.

On Saturday, an EF-3 tornado rolled through the northern part of town, destroying hundreds of homes and businesses, leading to death of three people and injuries to dozens of others.

Hours after the tornado touchdown, recovery efforts began ranging from debris removal to assisting displaced residents with resource.

City leaders estimate that thousands showed up over the course of the last few days to assist with recovery efforts. Pitts says the support has made a huge difference.

“We’ve had an outpouring of generosity from across the nation to our community but our citizens have rallied together it’s just been a phenomenal experience,” he recalled.

Leading up to the tornado touching down, multiple residents told WSMV4 that they did not hear any outdoor tornado sirens, despite Clarksville having 13 outdoor warning sirens. Pitts said the sirens were functioning properly.

“It’s unfortunate that they didn’t hear the sirens. We do know that the sirens were sounded when the tornado warning was put in place by the National Weather Service,” Pitts said. “We’re still trying to track down the exact timing of that but we know they did work.”

Since the peak of the storm, the power outages have been reduced to under 1,500 customers, according to the city.

As the restoration efforts continue, there’s a resounding commitment by residents to bounce back following this tragedy.

“We’re a proud and patriotic community> Our resolve is strong but we’re resilient,” Pitts said.

If you would like to assist with volunteer efforts you are encouraged to call 931-245-2988.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.