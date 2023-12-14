Clarksville Mayor addresses response to Saturday’s tornado

Mayor Joe Pitts discusses the city’s recovery and whether tornado warning sirens sounded during the storm.
Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts provides an update on the storm recovery efforts in his city.
By Jordan James
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 1:01 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - For the first time since a tornado ripped through Clarksville, Mayor Joe Pitts is opening up about recovery and other issues that have come up since then Saturday.

“It’s been busy, but no more busier than it has for the people impacted,” Pitts said in an interview with WSMV4.

On Saturday, an EF-3 tornado rolled through the northern part of town, destroying hundreds of homes and businesses, leading to death of three people and injuries to dozens of others.

Hours after the tornado touchdown, recovery efforts began ranging from debris removal to assisting displaced residents with resource.

City leaders estimate that thousands showed up over the course of the last few days to assist with recovery efforts. Pitts says the support has made a huge difference.

“We’ve had an outpouring of generosity from across the nation to our community but our citizens have rallied together it’s just been a phenomenal experience,” he recalled.

Leading up to the tornado touching down, multiple residents told WSMV4 that they did not hear any outdoor tornado sirens, despite Clarksville having 13 outdoor warning sirens. Pitts said the sirens were functioning properly.

“It’s unfortunate that they didn’t hear the sirens. We do know that the sirens were sounded when the tornado warning was put in place by the National Weather Service,” Pitts said. “We’re still trying to track down the exact timing of that but we know they did work.”

Since the peak of the storm, the power outages have been reduced to under 1,500 customers, according to the city.

As the restoration efforts continue, there’s a resounding commitment by residents to bounce back following this tragedy.

“We’re a proud and patriotic community> Our resolve is strong but we’re resilient,” Pitts said.

If you would like to assist with volunteer efforts you are encouraged to call 931-245-2988.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4-month-old survives after being sucked up by tornado that destroyed Clarksville family’s home
4-month-old survives after being sucked up by tornado that destroyed Clarksville family’s home
FILE - Ferrari logo (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
Body found at Nashville Ferrari dealership
1 dead, another at large in crash after speeding away from police in The Nations
1 dead, another at large in crash after speeding away from police in The Nations
Middle Tennessee tornado victims
Victims identified after deadly tornadoes hit Middle Tennessee
3 arrested after stealing cattle worth thousands of dollars in Tennessee
5 cows stolen, sold on Craigslist in Tennessee cattle heist

Latest News

Tracy Kornet looks at the importance of storm shelters. A Gallatin family has given shelters...
The importance of storm shelters
A new playroom opened on Wednesday at the Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt.
New playroom opens at Vanderbilt children's hospital
It will feature 203 units, including 115 set aside for current Cayce Place residents.
203 more apartments coming to Cayce Place
The audit showed the Tennessee Department of Corrections did not ensure CoreCivic conducted...
Audit finds TDOC may have broken federal law