Clarksville apartment complex tells residents to move out by Thursday after tornado

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Residents of a Clarksville apartment complex are looking for a new place to live after Saturday’s tornado.

Laytoya Outlaw rode out the tornado with her son on Saturday inside her apartment. She was relieved when the wind stopped and the only damage she saw was a broken window in the kitchen.

“I thought we were going to die,” Outlaw said. “We were in the bathtub. I’m over him because if anything, I’m going to make sure nothing happens to him.”

She said it’s the scariest thing she and her son have ever been through.

“I was just taking a look around my home. I had a busted window in the kitchen, and that was it,” Outlaw said.

However, now that relief they survived has been taken away by an email saying she had just over 24 hours to get everything out of her apartment.

“You’ve got to move your stuff. They’re going to demolish everything on Thursday,” Outlaw said about an email sent to residents on Tuesday just after 4 p.m.

Her mouth dropped when she got the email.

“What? I just went up there the day before. I was devastated,” she said.

The email said all the units in the Blue Grass Meadows complex are unlivable. Outlaw and her son had about 24 hours to rent a U-Haul, book a storage unit and start packing.

“I’ve been here since 2018. That’s my whole life that you want to say that if I don’t get it out, you’re going to just run it over with a truck or just destroy it,” Outlaw said.

WSMV4 called the apartment complex for information, but there was no answer.

“I feel like they treated me like someone who didn’t just pay their rent on the first. I felt useless. What can I do? I’m homeless at this point. I’m homeless and I wasn’t on Saturday the ninth,” Outlaw said.

The Outlaws are now trying to figure out where they’re going to live.

