Car, boat destroyed after carport fire in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A car and boat were destroyed after a carport and storage room caught fire at a Murfreesboro home on Thursday afternoon.

Murfreesboro Fire Rescue responded to the carport fire behind a home on Diana Street just before 1 p.m.

No injuries were reported, but the detached structure, car and boat were destroyed. The vinyl siding on the back of the home was also damaged. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

“Personnel with Ladder 8, Ladder 6, Ladder 1, Engine 3, Rescue 4, Rescue 1, Battalion Chiefs 1 & 2, Safety 1 & 2, Rutherford County Fire & Rescue Engine 5, Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services, and Murfreesboro Police Department assisted with the fire,” the department said.

MFRD a responded to a carport/storage room fire behind a home in the 1700 block of Diana St. at 12:51 p.m. on Thursday,... Posted by Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department on Thursday, December 14, 2023

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.