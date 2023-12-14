Car, boat destroyed after carport fire in Murfreesboro
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A car and boat were destroyed after a carport and storage room caught fire at a Murfreesboro home on Thursday afternoon.
Murfreesboro Fire Rescue responded to the carport fire behind a home on Diana Street just before 1 p.m.
No injuries were reported, but the detached structure, car and boat were destroyed. The vinyl siding on the back of the home was also damaged. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
“Personnel with Ladder 8, Ladder 6, Ladder 1, Engine 3, Rescue 4, Rescue 1, Battalion Chiefs 1 & 2, Safety 1 & 2, Rutherford County Fire & Rescue Engine 5, Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services, and Murfreesboro Police Department assisted with the fire,” the department said.
