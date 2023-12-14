Blue Aster’s Halibut with Beurre Blanc, Smoked Trout Roe, and Cauliflower Couscous


By Today in Nashville
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Halibut: Beurre Blanc, Smoked Trout Roe, Cauliflower Couscous

Ingredients:
  • 6oz Filet (4 Pcs) Halibut
  • Smoked Trout Roe
  • 2 Florets Cauliflower
  • 2 LB Butter
  • 1 Small Shallot
  • ½ Cup White Wine
  • 1 Bunch Tarragon
  • 1 Lemon
  • 1 Bunch Parsley
Step-by-Step Recipe

Riced Cauliflower:

  1. Cut the cauliflower into chunks, including the cores.
  2. Place into a food processor.
  3. Pulse until the cauliflower resembles the texture of rice. Work in batches, if necessary, and be careful not to over-process or it’ll get mushy. Reserve and put aside.

Beurre Blanc:

  1. Simmer ½ cup white with a small diced shallot until almost dry.
  2. Over low heat whisk in 1 ½ chilled cubed butter a few pieces at a time until sauce is glossy and emulsified.
  3. Season with salt and pepper and chopped tarragon (set aside).

Cooking:

  1. Heat a large sauté pan and add cooking oil.
  2. Once warm, cook halibut presentation side down for 3 minutes and place in 375 degree oven for 6-8 minutes depending on size, then remove from oven and let rest.
  3. In a small sauté pan add riced cauliflower and butter and lightly cook until it softens, then squeeze fresh lemon juice and fold in parsley.
  4. Place riced cauliflower in a medium plate of choice. Top with cooked halibut, pour Beurre Blanc on and then put a small spoon full of smoked trout roe on top.

Enjoy!

