7 tornadoes touched down in Middle Tennessee, NWS confirms

The newest confirmed tornado touched down in Clay County near the state line and continued into Monroe County, Kentucky.
Tornado on the ground in Montgomery County.
Tornado on the ground in Montgomery County.(WSMV)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The National Weather Service said Thursday a seventh tornado touched down in Middle Tennessee during an outbreak on Saturday.

The newly discovered tornado touched down near Harlan Crossroads in Clay County and traveled 2.51 miles into Monroe County, Kentucky. The National Weather Service determined this to be an EF-1 tornado.

It touched down on Barber Shop Road near the Kentucky state line as an EF-0 and intensified into Kentucky and caused roof and siding damage to several chicken barns on Harlans Crossroads. A home also lost its porch and part of its roof on Red Hill-Beech Grove Road. A few more trees were blown down west of Beech Groves-Boles Road before the tornado lifted.

Storm surveyors also uncovered new data on Thursday and extended the length of the tornado that touched down in Nashville and traveled through Madison, Hendersonville and Gallatin.

The EF-2 tornado touched down five miles north of Nashville at 4:39 p.m. and traveled 35 miles before lifting five miles northwest of Hartsville at 5:27 p.m. The weather service found scattered trees to be blown down along Lauderdale Lane and Homer Scott Road before crossing Highway 231 into Trousdale County. Trees continued to be blown down on Browning Branch Road and a home suffered significant roof and porch damage on Hawkins Branch Road. Eventually, the tornado lifted near Shephard Hollow Lane.

Previously, the National Weather Service confirmed these tornados in Middle Tennessee:

  • Tornado 1: Stewart and Montgomery counties, EF-1, 1:20 p.m.-1:30 p.m., 7.10 miles
  • Tornado 2: Montgomery, Todd and Logan counties, EF-3, 1:41 p.m.-1:56 p.m., 42.91 miles
  • Tornado 3: Dickson County, EF-2, 3:29 p.m.-3:39 p.m., 5.83 miles
  • Tornado 4: Dickson and Cheatham counties, EF-2, 4:03 p.m.-4:24 p.m., 14.29 miles
  • Tornado 5: Robertson County, EF-2, 4:19 p.m.-4:24 p.m., 3.5 miles
  • Tornado 6: Davidson, Sumner and Trousdale counties, EF-2, 4:39 p.m.-5:27 p.m., 35.02 miles
  • NEW Tornado 7: Clay and Monroe counties, EF-1, 6:07 p.m.-6:11 p.m., 2.51 miles

