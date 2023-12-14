2nd man arrested in connection to East Nashville murder

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville police have arrested a second man in connection to an early August murder in East Nashville.

Police said 26-year-old Rhyan Rawlings was arrested Wednesday night for the Aug. 1 murder of Eric Reed on South Fifth Street.

Rawlings was recently indicted for first-degree murder.

Reed was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center after he was found shot inside an apartment. Two men were seen running from the scene of the shooting.

Police said Sanchez Ballard, 29, was arrested on a criminal homicide warrant two days following Reed’s murder. Rawlings is being held in lieu of a $250,000 bond.

