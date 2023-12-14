1 hospitalized after shooting in Hermitage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person was hospitalized after a shooting in Hermitage on Wednesday night, according to officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department.

The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. at the Meridian of Hermitage Apartments in the 5100 block of Old Hickory Boulevard.

Police have not identified the victim, but said they are expected to survive from their injuries.

