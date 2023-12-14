1 hospitalized after shooting in Hermitage

Police said the victim is expected to survive.
One person was hospitalized after a shooting at a Hermitage apartment complex.
By Danica Sauter
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 4:21 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person was hospitalized after a shooting in Hermitage on Wednesday night, according to officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department.

The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. at the Meridian of Hermitage Apartments in the 5100 block of Old Hickory Boulevard.

Police have not identified the victim, but said they are expected to survive from their injuries.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4-month-old survives after being sucked up by tornado that destroyed Clarksville family’s home
4-month-old survives after being sucked up by tornado that destroyed Clarksville family’s home
FILE - Ferrari logo (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
Body found at Nashville Ferrari dealership
FILE - The Tesla company logo shines off the rear deck of an unsold 2020 Model X at a Tesla...
Tesla recalls nearly all vehicles sold in US to fix system that monitors drivers using Autopilot
A person was struck by a car in Goodlettsville, TN.
Teenager dies after being hit by truck in Goodlettsville
Man wanted by U.S. Marshals, TBI for death of Tennessee child
Man wanted by U.S. Marshals, TBI for death of Tennessee child

Latest News

One person shot at apartment complex
One person shot at apartment complex
Two Street Racers wanted
Police: Street racer who hit child now in custody
Mayor Joe Pitts sits down with WSMV
Clarksville Mayor addresses response to Saturday’s tornado
Tracy Kornet looks at the importance of storm shelters. A Gallatin family has given shelters...
The importance of storm shelters