1 arrested, 2 at large after escaping youth behavioral facility, carjacking Nashville woman

The trio escaped the youth behavioral facility by jumping the fence at about 9 p.m.
Metro Nashville Police believe the three people pictured are suspects in a carjacking inside a Charlotte Pike garage on Wednesday morning.
Metro Nashville Police believe the three people pictured are suspects in a carjacking inside a Charlotte Pike garage on Wednesday morning.(Metro Nashville Police Department)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The three carjacking suspects who took a woman’s Lexus at knifepoint in Nashville Wednesday morning escaped from the Natchez Trace Academy in Waverly on Tuesday night, according to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.

The suspects have been identified as three boys, ages 12, 15 and 16. They escaped the youth behavioral facility by jumping the fence at about 9 p.m.

Previous Coverage:
3 accused of carjacking in Nashville parking garage

The trio walked about six miles before stealing an SUV from a gas station. The vehicle was left unlocked with the keys inside, police said.

Wednesday night, police arrested the 12-year-old at the Greyhound bus station on Fifth Avenue South. The officer recognized him from a suspect description and took him into custody; he was wearing the same clothing and was in possession of a Lexus car key and a knife.

The 12-year-old has been charged with aggravated robbery, while the other teens remain at large.

The Nashville victim’s Lexus was recovered badly damaged on Wednesday on Jefferson Street.

4-month-old survives after being sucked up by tornado that destroyed Clarksville family's home
Man wanted by U.S. Marshals, TBI for death of Tennessee child
Car, boat destroyed after carport fire in Murfreesboro
