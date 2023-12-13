Tornado destroys small business owner’s warehouse after outfitting celebrities

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A small business owner is now out almost $50,000 after a tornado wiped out her warehouse, destroying all the hats, totes and shirts she printed -- or planned to.

For Camille Alston, the owner of N.B. Goods, the mountain of debris at her Madison warehouse is the lowest point of her small business career.

“It really felt like we were turning a corner,” Alston said.

A corner three years in the making when her business hit its peak before a tornado destroyed the warehouse on Saturday.

“It feels like you’re in a movie, and you only see this kind of thing on TV,” she said.

Tuesday, she pulled a sweatshirt with a zip code of Old Hickory out of the debris. The hoodie design gained popularity weeks ago when Alston made one just like it for comedian Nate Bargatze to wear during his Saturday Night Live debut.

She also printed jackets for country music star Thomas Rhett for his Home Team Tour.

While Alston walked on top of her life’s work, she said she was grateful she wasn’t at her warehouse, a place she’s at seven days a week, when the tornado hit. After taking three years to build her business, she knows what it takes to get it back up to its highest point.

“I mean, we are definitely down, but we are not out,” Alston said. “It is daunting, and my goal is to rebuild the business. I don’t know if it will look the same, but there are a couple key components of it that I definitely want to keep.”

She said there is never a good time for a tornado to hit, but right before the holidays for a small business owner is the worst. Saturday, Alston said she plans to sell what is left at her East Nashville storefront and print custom totes for customers.

A GoFundMe was created to help rebuild N. B. Goods and a neighboring business, Apple and Oak.

