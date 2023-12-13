‘They are asking for mom’: Family remembers mom, son killed in Madison tornado

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Six people died in the tornados that struck Middle Tennessee Saturday. Two of those killed were a mom and son who lived at a Madison trailer park.

Felipe Mendez Domingo said he and his wife, Floridema Gabriel Perez, moved from Guatemala five months ago for a better life. But they never imagined this tragedy that would alter their family’s life.

What is now a pile of wood off Nesbitt Lane is what used to be Felipe and Floridema’s home. It’s a place they lived with their boys who they dreamt would have a free life in America.

“We were very happy together,” said Mendez Domingo. “She was always playing with the kids and the kids were playing with her.”

WSMV4 spoke with him at his brother’s house where a memorial is already set up for Floridema and their 2-year-old son, Anthony Elmer Mendez. They did not survive when a tornado hit their mobile home on Saturday.

“I told my family to go outside but my wife said nothing is going to happen,” said Mendez Domingo. “And when we were talking about it that’s when that happened.”

He said there were seven people at their home at the time. They heard sirens, but being from Guatemala, they said they didn’t know they were important.

“Since I moved to the U.S., we’ve heard a bunch of alarms, but nothing ever happened,” said Mendez Domingo.

He and his two other boys walked away alive. His 7-year-old son Brian is recovering from a broken hand, but the loss of Floridema and Anthony is hard to accept.

“They are asking for mom,” said Mendez Domingo. “Where’s my mom? We want to see where my brother and mom are. Where are they? Take us to them and then we can all cry together.”

He now hopes people will help with their burial. Mendez Domingo said he wanted to send them back home to Guatemala and away from their now-shattered American dream.

To help their family you can donate to their Gofundme.

Photos of the mother and 2-year-old son who were killed by the tornado in Madison

