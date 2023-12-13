Teenager dies after being hit by truck in Goodlettsville

The 17-year-old boy was transported to the hospital where he later died.
The incident occurred near Highway 31 in Goodlettsville.
By Tony Garcia
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 6:43 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A teenager is dead after being struck by a pickup on the highway in Goodlettsville early Wednesday morning.

According to the Goodlettsville Police Department at the scene, a 17-year-old boy was hit by a Dodge Ram just before 5 a.m. on Highway 41/Dickerson Pike and was transported to the hospital with critical injuries.

The boy’s mother accompanied him to the hospital where he later died.

The driver of the pickup remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. There were no signs of impairment on the part of the driver, according to police. The boy was wearing dark clothing, possibly making it very difficult for the driver to see him on the road in the early morning hours, police said.

The incident forced Goodlettsville police to close Dickerson Pike in both directions at Highway 31 until around 6:45 a.m.

What led the boy to be in the middle of a busy road is unknown.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

