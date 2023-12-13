Teen charged in Nashville gas station murder

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department has arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection to a fatal shooting that left one man dead last week.

Thomas Battle, 16, was charged with criminal homicide for the deadly Dec. 3 shooting of Bryan Thompson, 34, outside of a Kwik Sak in the 1400 block of Clarksville Pike.

Thompson was critically injured immediately following the shooting and later died from his injuries on Monday, police confirmed. Battle surrendered to police on Tuesday.

Previous Coverage Victim identified in Nashville gas station murder

Police said Battle drove to the convenience store on Dec. 3 in a stolen car belonging to Thompson’s brother. Thompson arrived, parked next to Battle, and the two began to argue. Both Battle and Thompson began firing guns after the fight, according to police, resulting in the death of Thompson.

Police searched Battle’s bedroom and discovered a nine-millimeter semi-automatic pistol loaded with 18 rounds inside a shoebox. Police said Battle is being held at a juvenile detention center.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.