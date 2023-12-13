Springfield businesses closed by tornado begin reopening, power still out for dozens

The tornado tore through a shopping center on Memorial Boulevard Saturday afternoon, nearly leveling multiple businesses as it hit.
Some businesses near the path of a tornado began reopening Tuesday.
Some businesses near the path of a tornado began reopening Tuesday.(WSMV)
By Michael Warrick
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:40 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - Some businesses that narrowly missed the path of a destructive EF-2 tornado began reopening Tuesday now that power has been restored.

The tornado tore through a shopping center on Memorial Boulevard Saturday afternoon, nearly leveling multiple businesses as it hit.

Rhianna Bruno works in the shopping center at Sally Beauty and remembers hunkering down in the store’s bathroom as the tornado barreled through. She said she couldn’t comprehend how her building came out unscathed.

“How fortunate we are that this corner of the shopping center didn’t get hit when, unfortunately, so many of the businesses around us were,” Bruno said. “I don’t know how that happened, I really don’t. It’s kind of wild.”

The City of Springfield updated residents Tuesday that about 100 customers are still without power. That number was initially 9,300, according to city leaders.

City workers will begin closing streets and collecting curbside debris on Wednesday and Thursday. The city said residents will have another chance to move debris to the curb on Friday before another round of debris collection.

For Bruno, she said she’s happy to be back at work, considering how close her building came to the destructive path of Saturday’s tornado.

“It wasn’t until the next day I received a text message from my brother that said, ‘Are you ok? I know physically you’re ok, but emotionally are you ok?’” Bruno said. “And that’s when it really hit me, and I had a little breakdown and cried a little bit about how close it was.”

