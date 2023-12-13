Serial car burglar arrested while on parole in Shelbyville, police say

Police said he confessed to the recent string of car burglaries.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 1:04 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man out on parole for multiple car burglary charges in 2016 was arrested in Shelbyville on Tuesday, The Shelbyville Police Department said.

Over the last several weeks, people in Shelbyville reported a rash of auto burglaries, according to police. After following leads, officers arrested Ernest Lee Feinstein on Tuesday.

Feinstein was previously charged in 2016 with approximately 12 counts of auto burglary and was out on parole. Police said he confessed to the recent string of car burglaries.

He’s been charged with 10 counts of auto burglary, one count of burglary, nine counts of theft of property, possession of drugs and unlawful possession of a weapon.

“The Shelbyville police department would like to remind its citizens to remove valuable items left in your vehicle overnight and be sure to always lock your doors,” police said.

For the last several weeks, the city of Shelbyville has experienced a rash of auto burglaries. Yesterday, as a result...

Posted by Shelbyville Police Department on Wednesday, December 13, 2023

