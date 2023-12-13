Rollover crash leaves one person dead in Robertson County

THP is investigating the crash that occurred on I-24 near the Highway 49 exit.
Two cars crashed and rolled into the treeline on Monday near Coopertown, TN.
Two cars crashed and rolled into the treeline on Monday near Coopertown, TN.(SBN)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 5:59 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
COOPERTOWN, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left one person dead in Robertson County on Monday.

According to Smokey Barn News, two vehicles crashed on I-24 West just passed the Highway 49/Coopertown exit ramp around 1:30 a.m. on Monday. Both vehicles rolled onto the shoulder and came to rest at the tree line.

One vehicle had three occupants and a cat inside at the time of the crash. One of the occupants died and the two others were transported to local hospitals. Their injuries were not considered to be life-threatening, SBN reported. Animal Control collected the cat until it could be reunited with the family.

SBN said the occupants of the second vehicle were not injured.

The investigation into what caused the crash is ongoing.

