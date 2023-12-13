President Biden approves federal aid for Tennessee after tornado outbreak

Federal funding will now be available for those affected by the tornadoes in Davidson, Dickson, Montgomery and Sumner counties.
Widespread damage was reported after an apparent tornado touched down in Tennessee.
Widespread damage was reported after an apparent tornado touched down in Tennessee.(Clarksville Fire Rescue via Facebook)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - President Joe Biden declared the tornado outbreak in Tennessee a major disaster and ordered federal aid to supplement state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected.

Federal funding will now be available for those affected by the tornados in Davidson, Dickson, Montgomery and Sumner counties.

“Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster,” the White House said.

Funding is also available to state and local governments and certain private nonprofits on a cost-sharing basis for emergency protective measures.

HERE’S HOW TO APPLY:

“Residents and business owners who sustained losses in the designated areas can begin applying for assistance at www.DisasterAssistance.gov, by calling 800-621-FEMA (3362), or by using the FEMA App. Anyone using a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, can give FEMA the number for that service.”

