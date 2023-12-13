Police are warning shoppers of a gift card draining scam

Detectives discovered over 5,000 gift cards were in the man's possession.
Detectives discovered over 5,000 gift cards were in the man's possession.(Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 9:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - This holiday season, shoppers “better watch out” for gift card scams.

Police say thieves are draining the value of some cards.

They access the cards at retailers nationwide, tamper with the barcode and siphon the money to offshore accounts.

Officials say some manage to do so without affecting the appearance of the cards, but others leave signs like scuff marks near the barcodes.

Police suggest that consumers check gift cards thoroughly before buying them.

A California man was recently charged with tampering with Target and Apple cards.

Detectives discovered over 5,000 gift cards were in the man's possession.
Detectives discovered over 5,000 gift cards were in the man's possession.(Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office)

Officials say they found more than 5,000 in his possession.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Middle Tennessee tornado victims
Victims identified after deadly tornadoes hit Middle Tennessee
Tornado Montgomery County
Catastrophic tornado outbreak in Middle Tennessee
Officer Brandon Joyner
La Vergne officer dies in Smyrna car crash, department confirms
A Clarksville Fire Rescue vehicle was involved in a deadly crash while responding to a house...
Deadly crash involving Clarksville Fire Rescue vehicle responding to fire
Pizza restaurant employee saves guests other employees in Hendersonville
Pizza restaurant employee saves coworkers, customers from Hendersonville tornado

Latest News

Israeli soldiers take positions near the Gaza Strip border, in southern Israel, Monday, Dec....
Israel and US show sharp divisions over mounting casualties and future of war against Hamas
In this Nov. 2, 2018 file photo, Andre Braugher, a cast member in the television series...
‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine,’ ‘Homicide’ actor Andre Braugher dies
A couple in Tennessee says they are searching for a new home with their two babies following a...
4-month-old baby survives ‘by the grace of God’ after being picked up by tornado
FILE - Wandrea "Shaye" Moss, a former Georgia election worker, testifies as her mother Ruby...
Georgia election worker says she feared for her life over fraud lies in Giuliani defamation case