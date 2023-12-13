Pedestrian hit on Dickerson Pike in Goodlettsville

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle on the highway in Goodlettsville early Wednesday morning.

According to police at the scene, a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Highway 41/Dickerson Pike and sustained life-threatening injuries. That person was transported to the hospital for treatment.

The driver of the vehicle involved remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

The incident forced Goodlettsville Police to close Dickerson Pike in both directions at Highway 31 until around 6:45 a.m.

The investigation into what led to the incident is ongoing.

