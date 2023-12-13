Operation BBQ Relief: Free meals offered in Clarksville after tornado outbreak

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Operation BBQ Relief (OBR) will be offering free meals at several locations in Clarksville on Thursday.

The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency said OBR will be serving survivors, volunteers, and first responders starting at 11 a.m.

Individual meals will be offered at three locations until they run out:

Lowes 2150 Lowes Drive Clarksville, TN 37040 1622 Madison Street Clarksville, TN 37043

Walmart 1680 Fort Campbell Boulevard Clarksville, TN 37042



Operation BBQ Relief will be serving survivors, volunteers and first responders again today, Dec. 13. They will be at three locations in Clarksville from 11:00 a.m. until they run out. pic.twitter.com/5Isl4cpe5p — Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) (@TennesseeEMA) December 13, 2023

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.