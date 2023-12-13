Operation BBQ Relief: Free meals offered in Clarksville after tornado outbreak

Individual meals will be offered at three locations until supplies run out.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Operation BBQ Relief (OBR) will be offering free meals at several locations in Clarksville on Thursday.

The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency said OBR will be serving survivors, volunteers, and first responders starting at 11 a.m.

Individual meals will be offered at three locations until they run out:

  • Lowes
    • 2150 Lowes Drive Clarksville, TN 37040
    • 1622 Madison Street Clarksville, TN 37043
  • Walmart
    • 1680 Fort Campbell Boulevard Clarksville, TN 37042

