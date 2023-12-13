New 203-unit affordable housing development coming to East Nashville

The Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency will host the groundbreaking at 10:30 a.m.
New 203-unit affordable housing development coming to Nashville
New 203-unit affordable housing development coming to Nashville(MDHA)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 11:49 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A groundbreaking ceremony for a new 203-unit development in part of the Cayce Transformation in East Nashville will be held on Thursday.

The Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency will host the groundbreaking at 10:30 a.m.

This new development will border the intersection of South Seventh Street and Dew Street behind MDHA’s central office. It will feature 203 units, including 115 set aside for current Cayce Place residents.

So far, more than 500 units have been completed as part of the project. Once construction begins, more than 400 units will be under construction at one time in 2024.

