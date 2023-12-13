Nashville mayor calls for more volunteers to help cleanup tornado damage

More than 70 commercial properties and 668 residential properties were damaged in the storm.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 11:59 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Nashville’s mayor is calling on more volunteers to help in recovery efforts after a catastrophic tornado outbreak in Middle Tennessee.

Mayor Freddie O’Connell’s office says more than 500 Nashvillians have already volunteered through the city’s Nashville Responds portal to help victims of the Saturday tornado in Madison. But there’s always room for more helpers, he said.

Volunteer operations with Hands On Nashville began Tuesday and are expediting cleanup in Nashville’s most damaged areas. Individuals will need to first register for a volunteer opportunity online before going to a service area, O’Connell said in a release.

“Please do not self-deploy,” he said. “Once signed up, you will receive information about where to go.”

Nearly 200 Nashvillians have registered to receive emergency assistance after the storms, and more than 1,000 remain without power.

