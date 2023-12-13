Nashville family upset after loved one’s tombstone was moved

Greenwood Cemetery said moving tombstones is routine when someone else is buried.
Cemetery (generic)
Cemetery (generic)(Unsplash)
By Danielle Ledbetter
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:28 PM CST
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A family is outraged after, they say, their loved one’s tombstone was moved without their knowledge or permission.

Lameka Philips visits her mother’s grave at the Greenwood Cemetery on Dickerson Road often. Last week, she noticed something wasn’t right.

Her mother’s tombstone was facing the wrong way.

”I was told Thursday it would be put back, but it’s not back,” Philips said.

She says not only was the tombstone moved, but lights and other items were scattered. Philips said the lights were there because her mother was afraid of the dark.

”My mom was afraid of the dark. We put all of these,” she said.

“This stuff means absolutely nothing to anybody, but it meant the world has just for us to know it was here,” she said.

”If you say this is someone’s final resting place, let that be or give somebody a notice or a heads up, ‘OK, we’re gonna move her tombstone for a second,’” Philips said. “I may not have been upset with that, but no, they did not notify anyone.”

Greenwood Cemetery said moving tombstones is routine when someone else is buried. The family claims if that’s the case, people are being buried too close together.

WSMV4 reached out to the cemetery’s general manager but has not received a response. However, around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, the cemetery moved the tombstone back to its original position.

”It’s the disrespect,” Philips said. “It’s hard enough that my family lost our mom already, and to come in to see this is outrageous.”

