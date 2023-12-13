Murfreesboro man sentenced to life for rape of 5-year-old boy

Brian Jeffrey Burke Jr.
Brian Jeffrey Burke Jr.(Murfreesboro Police Department)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Murfreesboro man was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the aggravated rape of a child.

A Rutherford County jury took 15-minutes to return a guilty verdict after the three-day trial of 26-year-old Brian Jeffrey Burke Jr., who was arrested and charged in August 2021 for sexually assaulting a 5-year-old boy.

Rutherford County Circuit Court Judge James A. Turner sentenced Burke Jr. to a mandatory life in prison on Wednesday. He’s the first person in Rutherford County to face a tougher penalty for rape under an amended Tennessee state law, according to police.

“Today marks a historic day in Rutherford County, Tennessee,” said Murfreesboro Police Detective Michael Yates. “The jurors in this case moved swiftly in deciding a verdict for such a heinous crime. I greatly appreciate everyone who assisted me in working this case. I also want to thank the Prosecutors for their outstanding job in this trial and for their continual pursuit of justice for the children of Rutherford County.”

Burke has been in jail since his arrest more than two years ago. He will be eventually be transferred to the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction.

