MNPS adding new safety ambassadors to elementary schools

The ambassadors focus on security guidelines at schools without a full-time SRO.
MNPS Safety Ambassador Tyrone Sharpe checks to make sure classroom doors are locked at...
MNPS Safety Ambassador Tyrone Sharpe checks to make sure classroom doors are locked at Lakeview Elementary.(WSMV)
By Brendan Tierney
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - New safety measures are being added to Metro Nashville Public Schools called safety ambassadors, a position for elementary school employees to work to ensure buildings are secure from school drop off until home.

Lakeview Design Center School is one of 45 schools with a safety ambassador right now, and MNPS hopes to have one in all 70 elementary schools as soon as they can fill the positions.

Tyrone Sharpe was one of the first safety ambassadors beginning in March. He spends his day walking around the inside and outside of the school, checking to make sure doors and gates are locked and looking out for any suspicious activity.

“We have to be visible,” Sharpe said. “We have to make sure we build relationships. Not only with the students but with the teachers and the principals.”

Sharpe said it’s his job to ensure all safety guidelines are followed in a school that doesn’t have a School Resource Officer. That includes making sure classrooms are secure to let teachers do their job without any fear a threat could interrupt their students.

“Not just the physical safety of it, but also with the students, the behaviors and emotionally,” Sharpe said. “That could turn into a safety issue if it’s not brought up or checked on in that moment.”

Principal Shantrell Pirtle said Sharpe is on speed dial whenever they have an issue inside or outside the school. She describes the safety ambassadors as a bridge that’s keeping watch until they can add a full-time SRO.

“I’m hoping that it would make our families feel safer,” Pirtle said. “Knowing you have that extra support for your students, extra support for security, and then just knowing that at the drop of the dime, you can call them, and they will come because they understand their role is about safety.”

Pirtle said the most important part of Sharpe’s job is building a connection with students so they feel comfortable in school and would not hesitate to come forward to a safety ambassador if something’s wrong.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4-month-old survives after being sucked up by tornado that destroyed Clarksville family’s home
4-month-old survives after being sucked up by tornado that destroyed Clarksville family’s home
FILE - Ferrari logo (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
Body found at Nashville Ferrari dealership
1 dead, another at large in crash after speeding away from police in The Nations
1 dead, another at large in crash after speeding away from police in The Nations
3 arrested after stealing cattle worth thousands of dollars in Tennessee
5 cows stolen, sold on Craigslist in Tennessee cattle heist
Middle Tennessee tornado victims
Victims identified after deadly tornadoes hit Middle Tennessee

Latest News

Metro Nashville Police believe the three people pictured are suspects in a carjacking inside a...
3 teens accused of carjacking in Nashville parking garage
Man wanted by U.S. Marshals, TBI for death of Tennessee child
Man wanted by U.S. Marshals, TBI for death of Tennessee child
Widespread damage was reported after an apparent tornado touched down in Tennessee.
President Biden approves federal aid for Tennessee after tornado outbreak
‘They are asking for mom’: Family remembers mom, son killed in Madison tornado
‘They are asking for mom’: Family remembers mom, son killed in Madison tornado
Fentanyl, $30K in cash, gun found during traffic stop in Mt. Juliet
Fentanyl, $30K in cash, gun found during traffic stop in Mt. Juliet