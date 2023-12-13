MNPS adding new safety ambassadors to elementary schools

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - New safety measures are being added to Metro Nashville Public Schools called safety ambassadors, a position for elementary school employees to work to ensure buildings are secure from school drop off until home.

Lakeview Design Center School is one of 45 schools with a safety ambassador right now, and MNPS hopes to have one in all 70 elementary schools as soon as they can fill the positions.

Tyrone Sharpe was one of the first safety ambassadors beginning in March. He spends his day walking around the inside and outside of the school, checking to make sure doors and gates are locked and looking out for any suspicious activity.

“We have to be visible,” Sharpe said. “We have to make sure we build relationships. Not only with the students but with the teachers and the principals.”

Sharpe said it’s his job to ensure all safety guidelines are followed in a school that doesn’t have a School Resource Officer. That includes making sure classrooms are secure to let teachers do their job without any fear a threat could interrupt their students.

“Not just the physical safety of it, but also with the students, the behaviors and emotionally,” Sharpe said. “That could turn into a safety issue if it’s not brought up or checked on in that moment.”

Principal Shantrell Pirtle said Sharpe is on speed dial whenever they have an issue inside or outside the school. She describes the safety ambassadors as a bridge that’s keeping watch until they can add a full-time SRO.

“I’m hoping that it would make our families feel safer,” Pirtle said. “Knowing you have that extra support for your students, extra support for security, and then just knowing that at the drop of the dime, you can call them, and they will come because they understand their role is about safety.”

Pirtle said the most important part of Sharpe’s job is building a connection with students so they feel comfortable in school and would not hesitate to come forward to a safety ambassador if something’s wrong.

