Man wanted by U.S. Marshals, TBI for death of Tennessee child

He’s believed to be in the Ashland City area.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is wanted by several law enforcement agencies in reference to the death of a child in Tennessee.

The Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office said 22-year-old Ashton Cole Sensing is wanted by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Marshals Service.

Sensing is wanted in reference to the death of a child in Putnam County. He’s believed to be in the Ashland City area. He’s 5′11″, 220 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

“If he is spotted please notify Cheatham County dispatch at 615-792-2098,” CCSO said.

Please be on the look out for 22 year old Ashton Cole Sensing. He is wanted by TBI and the U.S Marshals Service in...

Posted by Cheatham County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, December 13, 2023

